Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has called on research institutions in the country to be performance driven and result – oriented.

ASURI secretary- general, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, stated this in Abuja at a joint press conference with Civil Society Coalition for Research Funding and Strategies for National Transformation.

He said as part of enthronement of sanity in the Research and Development Institutes (RDIs), its leadership initiated the process of assessing the research institutes and agencies within its jurisdictional scope by sending delegates to monitor and observe developments.

Ndubuaku said it was view that the union passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) for positive developments.

He said since assumption of office, the director general of FIIRO, Dr Jummai Tutuwa, has undertaken diverse but positive initiatives ranging from her accomplishments to those currently in progress.

“Dr Tutuwa took a bold step in the repositioning and restoration of FIIRO’s position as a frontline research institute in Nigeria to the extent that FIIRO was awarded the first position at the Science, Technology, and Innovation Expo 2023.”

Calling on other research institutions to follow in her footprints, he said many other institutions are doing well in spite of the constraints.

The ASURI scribe lamented that despite the importance, positive impact and benefits of research institutes, funds allocated for them in the country have been inadequate.