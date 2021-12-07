Defending champions Unity Engineers of Abuja branch has retained the 2021 Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) football tournament title.

NSE Engineering Games which started in May this year saw 2020 winners Unity FC of Abuja branch defeated Harmony Engineers of Ilorin branch 2-0 to lift the giant title in the final match decided at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, yesterday

Two first half goals from Aslem Okoro and Osas Agbonile were enough to see off the Ilorin-based side and give NSE Abuja Branch side a fourth successive victory in the history of the games.

The winners pocketed a whopping N500, 000 and the first runners up smiled home with N300, 000, while the second runners up, the NSE Apapa Branch team took home N200, 000.

The president of NSE, Engr Babagana Mohammed, while speaking to newsmen after the match said that the NSE Games had indeed fostered unity and promoted healthy living through sporting activities amongst NSE professionals.

“We need to unite our colleagues that is our main objective for this year’s national engineering football games competition.

“After hardwork we need to come together and unite then put aside our differences. Just look at what happened here today, no loser and also no winner we just had fun.

“The competition started far back in May 2021 across the federation and ends today. For us engineers there is always challenges to everything but as engineers we respond to them.We are just coming into playing just to create awareness, bring solutions that is our aim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a engineers everyday we are thinking and that is why we have come here today to play this games. We want leisure time to relax our brains,”he said.

Engr. Margaret Oguntala, an Executive Director of Kenol Nig. Ltd., sponsors of the football tournament said sponsoring the games was part of the company’s Coporate Social Responsibility.

She said the major objective is to create a platform where engineers from all over the country will come together and share ideas on how to positively affect the society.

“It feels great to sponsor this tournament as we are satisfying one of the objectives of the company which is Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Also, we thought it was expedient for us to be a part of this as corporate fair members of the NSE as a way of contributing to the development of the games of the NSE.

“The idea of the games was conceived as far back as 2011 and we have been sponsoring it annually. It’s gone round across the country with 86 branches of the NSE taking part in the tournament.

“We also intend to contribute to the development of the country through the sporting sector, as engineers we are geared at building and we take nation building as our core mandate,” she said.