By Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen yesterday night killed one Kingsley Obasi, a Legislative Aide to the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Odefa Obasi Odefa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Mr. Kingsley was killed Wednesday night by the gunmen, who were trailing him, in Abakaliki, the state capital while on his way to his house.

A colleague and Friend of the deceased one Thomas Eluu, who is the legislative aide to the Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Afikpo North West, Mr. Kingsley Ikoro, confirmed the killing on his Facebook wall Wednesday night.

“My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be a Legislative Aide to The Deputy Speaker shot dead today by unknown men”

The victim according to the souece said that the victim was said to be planning his wedding and was just coming back from where he went to share his wedding card before he was accosted and shot dead by the killers.

It was further gathered that the legislative assistant was killed by suspected armed robbers who also made away with his bag containing money, his wedding invitation cards and other valuables.

A member of his family who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, Thursday morning confirmed the death and described the incident as robbery gone bad.

The family source who pleaded for anonymity said ” yes, he was the one .I don’t think it was politically motivated. I think it was a case of robbery gone bad”.

The source said the armed robbers accosted the victim and collected his bags containing his wedding invitation cards thinking that the bag contained money.

“As the robbers were about to move, he was said to be shouting ‘it is armed robbers oo .It is armed robbers ooo’, then they shot him”

Police spokesman in the state confirmed the incident.

She said the Police command is investigating the incident with a view to arresting the culprits.