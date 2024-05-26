One person has been confirmed dead and another seriously injured after a one-storey mosque collapsed on Yusuf Street, Papa Ajao, Lagos, on Sunday.

The mosque building collapsed after it was accidentally hit by an excavator, which was clearing the road.

The permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said the incident happened when the afternoon prayer was about to commence in the mosque.

According to him, a total of 10 worshippers were trapped beneath the rubble of the building, out of which one of them died, one seriously injured and others were rescued.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 01:40 pm, a storey building was found to have collapsed and preliminary investigation carried out upon arrival at the scene revealed that an excavator clearing the road recklessly hit a mosque (a storey building) by the road side which resulted to the mosque collapsing as prayer was about to commence. Four victims were immediately rushed to the hospital.

“A total of 10 people were trapped beneath the rubble. Search and Rescue of the victims trapped under the rubbles under the supervision of the PS was conducted with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment Crane, Hiab and an excavator.

“One adult was retrieved dead while the others received pre-hospital care on the scene from the Agency’s Pre Hospital Care Unit. One with serious injuries was transferred to hospital,” the statement said.

The statement, however, added that the rescue operation was ongoing, noting that responders at the scene of the incident included Lagos Response Unit (LRU); Lagos State Fire Service; the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) among others.

