The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) and the federal government have strengthened their partnership to bolster the fight against HIV and advance healthcare initiatives in Nigeria

Coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who spoke on Wednesday at the 3rd Bi-annual CDC Nigeria Performance Review Meeting and Stakeholder Engagement in Abuja, highlighted the instrumental role the US CDC partnership with the federal government has played.

Represented by the director, public health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, the minister said “Our achievements are evident in the expanded delivery of HIV testing, treatment, and care services, culminating in a noteworthy achievement of above 90 percent in each of the UNAIDS 95.95.95 cascade targets at the end of 2022.

“A significant milestone in this reinforced partnership is the launch of the Nigeria HIV Sustainability and Impact Project (NSHIP), generously funded by the US CDC.”

Pate also restated the government’s commitment towards sustainable financing for health and HIV, stating that it remains at the forefront of the government’s Plan.

On his part, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, David Greene, lauded the efforts of healthcare professionals and stakeholders in Nigeria’s battle against HIV.

He expressed admiration for the dedication displayed in the pursuit of ending HIV as a public health threat in the country.

“The activities implemented to promote access and equity across Nigeria and prevent gender-based violence are notable,” Greene added.

He assured that the U.S. government remains committed to fostering partnerships and supporting Nigeria’s journey towards HIV epidemic control and improved public health outcomes.

Also, CDC Nigeria country deputy director, Suzanne Theroux, expressed the need to fully Integrate HIV services across the broad spectrum of health delivery services to reach the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals by 2025.

“As we work towards ending HIV as a public health emergency, we need to design and implement quality health services to improve overall health outcomes for all Nigerians,” Theroux said.