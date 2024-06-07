Ad

42-year-old American TV host and father of 12, Nick Cannon, has insured his testicles for $10 million.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host who had his kids with six different women, recently partnered with the men’s care brand, Dr. Squatch, who ‘assessed his balls on factors including size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers’ through their ‘Ball Valuation Tool.”

After using Dr. Squatch’s tool for evaluation, Nick Cannon obtained a $10 million insurance policy for his testicles, earning the nickname of “Most Valuable Balls.”

According to a press release by Dr. Squatch, the company has taken out an official insurance policy with Momentous Insurance to cover Cannon’s testicles. Cannon also teased in a statement that he has not ruled out having more kids.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.

“Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products,” he said.

Daily Mail reports that Cannon opened up last year that it’s hard to get his 12 kids and their six moms together.

“Because they’re currently under their mothers’ jurisdiction, I’m trying to play by the moms’ rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we’ll have established a strong enough relationship that they’ll want to come hang out with me,” he said.

Cannon is known for his rapping career, hosting stints on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and acting in films like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce. He is reported to have fathered 13-year-old twins with renowned singer Mariah Carey, who is also his ex-wife.