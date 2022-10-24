Prowess University, Delaware, USA in conjunction with Esther Thelfid Foundation, has conferred honorary Doctorate Degree awards to some eminent Nigerians.

The event took place in Abuja under the “Achieving a Sustainable ECO Friendly, Safe and Comfortable Transport Technology in Nigeria.”

Dignitaries honored by the foundation include, Air Vice Marshal Konye Ekezie, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, Hon. Nwadiaro Edison and HRH. Alh. Musa Mohammed. Others are late Rev. Rasaq Okulaja, Mr. Ene Udoh and Rev. Evelyn Onwuchei.

Those who received honorary doctorate degrees from Prowess University include, Charles Nwakamma, HRH. Okorokwuba Clifford Chinagorum and Max Odi Daluz.

Speaking, the African representative of Prowess University, Prof. Eze Nwauba Stated that education is a very veritable avenue for the emancipation of the citizenry and intimating them with the programmes of the government.

The guest speaker, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, president Sky world community innovation transport Africa, presented the audience a slide insight of the workings of the company’s operation in a practical demonstration of the usage of the system for ease of transportation.

The CEO of the foundation, Chinwe Aganekwu, stated that her motivation was sparked by the need to reach out to the less privileged in the society and posited that women are in dire need of a comprehensive training in areas of entrepreneurship.

She revealed that the core value of the foundation is the training of 500 women in the area of their specialty, stressing that there is a serious need for women to be encouraged, which is why the focus is on them as molders of our children.

She added that their ability to reach the women in remote areas has been facilitated by some government agencies and parastatals.