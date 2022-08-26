Nigerian writers have been urged by the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Writers Association of Nigeria (CWAN) to use their writing prowess to address the country’s present security challenges.

Speaking at an event to mark the 7th anniversary of the Lagos State chapter of CWAN, with the theme, “The Christian Writer as a Contributor to National Security and Sustainable Growth’, the president of Citizens Right and Empowerment Advocacy Initiative, Dr Kex Kennedy Saltlove, said the country is bedeviled by terrorists under various names and guises, and even though the country is blessed, getting a lasting solution to the problem is still a major concern to the government and Nigerians.

“When human lives are threatened, combined with climate factors like desert encroachment and security concern, it is difficult to attain growth, how much more its sustainability,” he said.

He continued by saying that the gospel and objective of Christian writers should not only be for the salvation of homes and souls but writing that would address some of the ills that lead to insecurity in the country.

Chairperson, CWAN, Lagos chapter, Dr Kelicha Ochonogor, believed there was a need to begin to write about how Nigerians can live peacefully among themselves without war in the country.

According to her, there has been bartering going on social media, and the 2023 elections are by the corner.

“If a thing like these continues, it could make the country boil and scare away foreign investors from the country.

“To desensitise the heart of the youths and the general public from what would incite violence, there is a need to write things that would educate, edify and unify the public because as you write, you educate many and before you know it, we are reaching a wider audience of people,” she added.

For his part, the national president, CWAN, Peter Morakinyo, said it was necessary to identify with the challenges that the country is facing.

“We have seen that insecurity impedes the growth and development of a country and when people are not secure, it discourages people, and they become unproductive.

“So, it is important to begin to address the root cause of the problem by writing on how to tackle unemployment, corruption, and porous borders and through this, I believe we can have a headway,” Morakinyo stated.