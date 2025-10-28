Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has set up a mechanism to provide free eye surgery for all retirees and their relatives across the 27 local government areas of the state.

A statement by the governor’s special adviser on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, described the initiative as a life-changing experience for beneficiaries.

Ugochukwu stressed that the programme is part of the governor’s larger Health Insurance Scheme, designated to improve access to quality healthcare delivery and enhance the well-being of senior citizens.

According to him, the executive secretary of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Uchenna Ewelike, will lead the team of medical experts throughout the exercise.

He said, “Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Health Insurance Programme is once again transforming lives by providing free, high-quality eye surgeries for pensioners and their loved ones.

“The initiative, led by Dr. Uchenna Ewelike, is expected to kick off its latest round of procedures at the IMSU Medical Centre in Owerri.”

He highlighted that the first phase of the programme will begin with 46 pensioners, noting that the surgeries are being conducted by a team of world-class ophthalmologists to ensure top-quality care.

“The eye care drive is a thoughtful strategy to make healthcare accessible and impactful under the bulk health purchasing approach.

This method ensures fairness, efficiency, and measurable results, aligning with the state’s goal of universal health coverage”.

He noted that the initiative reflects Governor Uzodimma’s strong commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and vulnerable groups.

“The programme underscores the governor’s compassion and forward-thinking leadership. By fully funding these surgeries, his administration is ensuring that retirees can enjoy better health and quality of life in their later years,” he said.

Ugochukwu revealed that the medical team is working tirelessly to carry out the procedures, bringing clearer vision and renewed hope to pensioners.

“This initiative is a shining example of how people-centred policies can make a real difference in citizens’ lives, thereby restoring hope to the citizenry”.