Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has challenged the second batch of pilgrims to the Holy Lands of Jordan and Israel to pray for themselves and the state for spiritual rejuvenation.

At a ceremony held in Government House Chapel, the governor said prayer is the key to sustainable development and charged the participants to imprint it in their hearts and minds.

He said, “Imo want to see the evidence of your visit to the Holy Land” and expressed the confidence that the pilgrimage would yield spiritual and tangible blessings for the state and the country.

“We need prayers. Go and pray for our state. God will not abandon His own people. There is nothing God cannot do. Believe in God,” he said.

He attributed Imo State’s progress to divine intervention, adding, “We have gotten to this stage because of God’s mercies and blessings.”

The governor expressed optimism that the pilgrims’ good deeds would attract further blessings, adding, “I pray that our good deeds will only bring good deeds to us.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities, noting that doing so helps to foster unity and spiritual growth. He prayed that “May God bless all of us.”

About a fortnight ago, the first batch was sent off at a colourful ceremony at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume.

The return of the first batch on Friday, October 3, 2025, paved the way for the departure of the second batch.