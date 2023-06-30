Vandals Throw 50 Communities Into Darkness

Vigilantes have arrested two suspected vandals of feeder line and high-tension wire which threw 50 communities in Niger State into darkness.

The worst hit communities are Takuti Barugu, Tunga Mallam Para and Bakajeba in Lapai and Paikoro local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the vandalization of the lines has thrown no fewer than 50 communities in darkness and has made the officials of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC to transfer their staff from Lapai office.

It was learnt that Tunga Mallam Para to Bakajeba lines was vandalized a few weeks ago and another vandalization of the feeder line, and h