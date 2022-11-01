A professor of Public Administration at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kabir Isah, has said education is the power that mitigates Boko Haram, overran banditry and the key that unlocked poverty.

Isah lamented that education is not taken seriously in Nigeria.

He attributed Nigeria’s underdevelopment status to poor investment in education, adding that, Nigeria cannot develop with the meagre investment ratio of 0.19% in education against China’s education to GDP ratio of 38.5%.

Isah who spoke during the 2022 National Convention of Government College Kaduna organized by the Kaduna Old Boys Association (KADOBA), said Nigeria’s poor investment in education is responsible for the reason it was busy discovering Boko Haram and banditry when other parts of the world were moving into the space.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, “Education the pathway of Development in Nigeria”, Prof. Isah said, “Education is the power that mitigates Boko Haram, it is the power that overran banditry, the key that unlocked poverty but unfortunately, we are not taking education serious in Nigeria.”

“As we were battling with the challenges of development in 16th, 17th century, other worlds are taking over asteroid, interstellar, they are going to the edge of sunlight. We are discovering Boko Haram, banditry, train snatching. There are 100 million asteroids which contains different things some contain gases, some contain gold, some contain mineral resources.