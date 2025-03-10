Babcock University don and award-winning scholar Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia has stressed the need for regulatory laws governing surrogacy, assisted reproductive treatments, mental health, emergencies, and other issues, saying they will help improve access to healthcare in Nigeria.

Onyemelukwe-Onuobia made this declaration while delivering the 52nd inaugural lecture of Babcock University.

According to her, “Laws and their implementation can become a stumbling block if not properly addressed,”

Citing the case of the criminalisation of attempted suicide, she noted that this was a legacy of old law from the era of British colonisation, which has long been changed in the United Kingdom.

Although she said some states had made adjustments over the years in this area, she admitted that more was needed to improve the health sector.

She also noted that regulatory laws were necessary to protect the rights and interests of all parties involved, including surrogates, intended parents, and children.

“Regulations can ensure that surrogacy and assisted reproductive treatments are carried out safely and ethically and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.”

Onyemelukwe-Onuobia identified key challenges in Nigeria’s health sector, including the high disease burden, maternal mortality, limited access to healthcare, inadequate human resources and health budget allocation.

“Budgetary allocations to healthcare hover between five per cent or less of the annual budget, falling short of providing best standards for a population of almost a quarter of a billion,” she lamented.

To address these challenges, Onyemelukwe-Onuobia recommended, among others, the review and updating of outdated laws to reflect modern values and human rights standards and a clear regulatory framework to guide the practice of telemedicine and other digital health services.

‘’Improved awareness and government implementation of health security and emergency laws; and Amendment of Nigeria’s constitution to make the right to health an enforceable fundamental right, aligning with international human rights obligations.’’