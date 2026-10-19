Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in collaboration with the Dr. Ademola Tosin Ojo Farming and Feeding Initiative, is targeting improved food security and agricultural productivity through an exhibition of farm produce, machinery and innovative farming solutions.

The exhibition, scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, will provide a platform for farmers, agribusinesses and agricultural innovators to showcase their products, equipment and technologies.

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The initiative is also expected to promote value addition in agriculture, improve farmers’ access to markets and encourage the adoption of innovative solutions to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

According to the organisers, participating farmers will design their own exhibition booths to display a range of agricultural products and solutions, including fresh and processed farm produce, agricultural machinery and equipment, farming tools and implements, agro-inputs, fertilisers and value-added products.

Innovative farming solutions will also feature at the exhibition as part of efforts to encourage improved agricultural practices and create opportunities for collaboration among farmers, agribusiness operators and technology providers.

The programme, themed “Together We Can Grow More, Feed More and Create Lasting Impact,” is part of the broader Dr. Ademola Tosin Ojo Farming and Feeding Initiative, which seeks to empower farmers and contribute to sustainable food production.

Operating under the mantra “Farmers Today, Food Security Tomorrow,” the initiative seeks to highlight the role of farmers in ensuring adequate food supply while promoting opportunities for growth across the agricultural sector.