The CEOs Network Africa Gala Night 2024, set for December 15, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, will celebrate outstanding contributions to leadership, innovation, and excellence by young African visionaries.

This year’s nominees include Aminu M. Nyako, CEO/MD of Sebore Group; Haruna Hassan Tukur, CEO of Hafaz Farms; Veekee James, an acclaimed fashion designer; Olajide Okerayi (Jide of St. Ola), a renowned beauty artist, and Fola David, a visual artist and speed painter.

The list also features Arafat Bello-Osagie, CEO of Play Network Studios; Babatunde Bayo Lawal, co-founder of Dukiya; Abdulrazaaq Zubair, CEO of Razley Prints, and Emily Ayalla, CEO of Ayalla Water.

Other notable nominees include Chukwuebuka Emmanuel (Brain Jotter), a comedian and content creator; Kingsley Obiukwu, CEO of Bolton White Group; Bright Sekoni, founder of Audacia; Henry Uzochukwu of Stanel Group; Ibiyinka Ibi Ibru, founder of Moneystart; Sarah Amana, CEO of Rich Aunty Finance; Odunola Olabintan, founder of The Health City; and Egemba Chinonso Fidelis (Aproko Doctor), a health influencer and founder of The 100k Club.

The nominees also include Christopher Taylor (Chef Taylor), a celebrated culinary influencer; Osasu Idahosa, CEO of Tokyo Apartments; Deola Smart, MD/CEO of No. 1 Hotels, and Abdulrauf Tijani Aboki, chairman of the NBA Young Lawyers’ Forum. Their contributions span industries such as arts, media, entrepreneurship, and public service, underscoring the diversity of talent being honored.

In the non-voting award categories, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, will be awarded the Cultural Heritage Award, Alhaji Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun Dende will receive the Philanthropy and Humanitarian Award, Seyi Vodi the Cultural Heritage Award, Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund, the Public Service and Leadership Award, and Stephen Akintayo, chairman of GText Holdings, the Mentorship Excellence Award.

Distinguished guests at the event will include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, and the Honourable Minister of Youth Ayodele Olawande, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, among other notable figures from across Africa’s diverse sectors.

Speaking ahead of the event, Alli-Bob Cinwon, Founder of CEOs Network Africa, emphasised the importance of celebrating Africa’s young leaders, saying: “The overwhelming number of high-quality nominations—over 14,000—demonstrates Africa’s boundless potential and resilience.”

Co-founder Omojo Wada echoed these sentiments, noting: “The caliber of nominees reflects the creativity and determination driving progress on the continent. Their stories inspire hope for a brighter future.”

The Chairman of the Awards Committee, Ayo Adeagbo, who also serves as Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, highlighted the alignment of the initiative with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda: “This program reinforces the administration’s unwavering commitment to empowering youths and nurturing leadership development.”

The CEOs Network Africa Gala Night 2024 promises to be a landmark celebration of Africa’s emerging leaders, fostering unity, innovation, and excellence across the continent.