Veteran journalist and author, Dr. Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam, has passed on. She was aged 67.

A statement by the deceased’s family signed by her son, Rocky C. Agbese, said she died after a brief illness.

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the untimely death of Dr Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam after a brief illness,” Agbese said.

He described the deceased as a trailblazing journalist who had editorial stints with Champion Newspaper at its pioneer female editor and later with the Daily Times where she authored the book titled, ‘Waziri Ibrahim: Politics Without Bitterness’.

“Subsequent to these, she became a full-time media management consultant to numerous blue chip companies,” the statement said.

She held the distinction of being a female print media journalist to interview two sitting Nigerian Presidents – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement further described her as a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, noting that, “Auntie Ngozi will be sorely missed by all who came across her and were impacted by her larger than life presence. Rest in Peace till we meet to part no more.”

The statement added that funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.