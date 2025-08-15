Popular Yoruba actor, Olusegun Akinremi, who is known widely by his stage name, Chief Kanran, is dead.

Advertisement

Chief Kanran passed away early on Friday at the age of 72.

The death of the renowned thespian was confirmed by filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi in an Instagram post, on Friday.

The deceased who was also a shepherd of his church was a household name in the Yoruba film industry.

Chief Kanran gained huge fans base for his unique style, humour, and resounding performances in numerous stage plays and movies over several decades.

LEADERSHIP cannot immediately report that details surrounding the deceased’s passage as at the time of filing this report.