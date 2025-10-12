Kano Pillars Football Club General Manager, Ahmed Musa, has issued a heartfelt apology to Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan following the violent attacks on its players and officials following a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page Sunday night, the former Super Eagles captain described the incident as “heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable,” stressing that it does not reflect the values or proud history of the Kano-based club.

He extended “an unreserved apology” to the players, coaches, and supporters of Shooting Stars, as well as to the referees, league officials, and football fans who watched the violent scenes with “anger, shock, and disappointment.”

Advertisement

“Violence has no place in football. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, and goes against everything this beautiful sport stands for,” the statement read. “Football is meant to unite, to inspire, to bring joy. When it turns into scenes of chaos and harm, we must not pretend it away, we must confront it head-on.”

Musa assured that the club would cooperate fully with security agencies and league authorities to identify and punish all those involved in the attack on Shooting Stars players and match officials.

“We understand that apologies alone are not enough. Words must be followed by action,” he stated. “We will take a huge step internally to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

Addressing the club’s supporters directly, the Kano Pillars GM urged them to express their passion peacefully and responsibly, noting that true loyalty is demonstrated through “respect, passion, and discipline.”

“Kano Pillars is a proud club with a rich legacy, and you are the heartbeat of this club. But true support is shown not through violence, but through respect, passion, and discipline,” Musa said.

He reaffirmed the club’s commitment to restoring trust, respect, and the spirit of sportsmanship. “To the NPFL, to Shooting Stars, to the referees, to the fans of Nigerian football, and to anyone who believes in the spirit of the game, we are sorry. I am sorry.

“We take full responsibility and will do everything necessary to restore trust, respect, and the true spirit of football in Kano and across Nigeria,” he emphasised.

LEADERSHIP reports that the apology comes shortly after violent fans invaded the pitch at the Sani Abacha Stadium following a late 94th-minute equalizer by Shooting Stars, assaulting match officials and players in scenes that have drawn outrage and condemnation.