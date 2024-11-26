Asisat Oshoala will miss Super Falcons’ friendly match against France’s Les Bleues on Saturday, November 30, as she takes time to renew her documentation in the USA.

Star Bay FC forward remains an integral part of the Super Falcons and an invaluable player, but was left out of the squad for Saturday’s friendly match due to ‘logistical reasons’, according to the team coach, Justin Madugu.

“Her absence is purely due to logistical reasons and not a reflection of her talent or importance to the team,” Madugu told ESPN. “Unfortunately, her (USA) visa and work permit expired and she is in the process of renewing them. Until these are finalised, she is unable to join us for the friendly in France.”

“Asisat’s contribution to the team is immense and we look forward to welcoming her back once her situation is sorted.”

Also missing from the squad is Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is out due to injury. However, there are returns for a slew of players who missed last month’s double friendly games against Algeria.

One month after making her return to the field from injury, defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been recalled. Plumptre had been out for six months following surgery to her right foot, and missed Nigeria’s Olympic Games campaign as a result.

Also returning are Michele Alozie of Houston Dash, Everton Ladies’ Toni Payne, Ifeoma Onumonu, who now plays for French side Montpellier FC, and Juventus forward Jennifer Echegini.

Nigeria are looking to use the friendlies as part of their squad refresh process, and have included two players who took part at this year’s FIFA Under 20 World Cup, namely Rafiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo.

ESPN reports that the Les Bleues are taking the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland in the summer.