Regional director, Higher Education Programmes, British Council, Nigeria, Adetomi Soyinka, has been shortlisted as one of the Nigerians changing the face of education in Nigeria.

Vive Africa, a boutique marketing communications agency in Africa focused on education, said the list was drawn across a broad spectrum of thought leaders, bridge builders, and change makers shaping the future of education and inspiring a generation through uncommon dedication and hardwork.

Personalities featured on the list include Adewale Yusuf, founder and CEO, AltSchool Africa; Temilade Salami, Chevening Scholar and founder and executive director, EcoChampions, and Dipo Awojide, Strategy Advisor, High Impact Careers, among others.

As stakeholders in the education sector, Vive Africa collaborates with local and international partners to promote individuals and institutions making a remarkable impact in education on the continent.

Its market sentiment and study motivations report remains a reference point in exploring market trends and gauging prevailing sentiments in the international education sector through the lens of African students.