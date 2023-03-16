The member-elect for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State, Chief Philip Agbese, has urged his constituents living in other States of the federation to massively vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in Saturday’s elections.

Agbese specifically urged people from his constituency living in Lagos State to vote for the reelection of the State’s governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, whom he said has demonstrated the commitment of the APC to expanding public infrastructure that will create the enabling environment for residents of the state to run and grow their businesses.

The House of Representatives member-elect, who spoke in Abuja, also urged the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency that are residents in Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Borno States to vote for APC governorship candidates in the states.

Similar to Sanwo-olu, Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule and his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Umara Zulum, were seeking re-election on the platform of the APC while Senator Uba Sani is the party’s candidate in Kaduna State.

Agbese explained that the governorship candidates have shown the capacity to accommodate the kind of representation he plans for the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, which will ensure that his constituents derive economic benefits from their sojourn in their States of residence.

He said, “We have articulated plans that will benefit Nigerians, which will also benefit the people of my constituency that are in the diaspora within Nigeria, I mean those that are not based within the physical area of the constituency. Their interest will be better served when they are in a state that is not in the opposition to the central government.

“It is on this account that I urge them to vote for the All Progressive Congress’ candidates in any state in which they are resident. My people are well-traveled, they are industrious, and they make an impact when they participate in politics. That is why I want them to pitch their tent with the winning side. If they sit by and allow opposition parties to win the governorship seats in the places in which they are residents then it would become tough for them to have certain leverages.

“While I want them to vote APC in whatever state they are in, I particularly urge those living in Lagos state to cast their vote for our governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwoolu. In his case, he is seeking re-election and his first term has shown that he is passionate about building public infrastructure in the APC tradition. Voting for Sanwoolu means continuity in building these infrastructures and it also implies that the state would not be in opposition to the government at the federal.

“In Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule is also seeking reelection, same as Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum are both seeking reelection on the platform of our party. The things both of them have done in terms of building infrastructures and human capacity are well documented. I urge my constituents living in these two states to vote for them because there are benefits that will be coming to them. These things have been extensively discussed.

“As for the Kaduna state APC governorship candidate, Uba Sani, I see him as the best option to ensure that the infrastructure and human development projects of the outgoing governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai are not abandoned.”

The member-elect, who is also popularly known as Okanga Agila, urged APC members, especially in Benue State, to turn out en mass for the state elections as complacency could give undue advantage to the opposition parties.