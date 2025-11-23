Following the conclusion of his engagements at the 20th summit of the G20 Leaders in South Africa, Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Johannesburg for Luanda to represent President Bola Tinubu at the AU-EU Summit scheduled for Angola.

Advertisement

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday, the Vice President will join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) for the 7th meeting of the two bodies, scheduled to take place from November 24 to 25, 2025, in the Angolan capital city, Luanda.

“The AU and EU meeting will bring together young leaders, innovators and Civil Society Organisations to brainstorm on some of the shared challenges of the two unions.

Advertisement

“It will also provide recommendations on how to address issues related to climate change, inclusivity in development, infrastructure, the digital economy, the creative industry, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

“The Vice President will return to Nigeria at the end of the AU-EU summit,” Nkwocha said.