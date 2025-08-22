The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has paid glowing tribute to the late Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd), Gomo II, saying the legacies of the royal father will always be remembered.

He also noted that traditional institutions in the country are revered for the role they play in sustaining peace across the country.

Speaking on Friday during the funeral ceremony organised for the late monarch by the Kebbi State government in Zuru, Kebbi State, the Vice President who, led the Federal Government’s delegation, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, extended President Bola Tinubu’s deep condolences to the state government and family of the deceased.

He told the people of Zuru that President Tinubu identifies with them at this moment of grief over the loss of the late emir who passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in a hospital in London after a protracted illness.

“I am here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to personally convey his deepest condolences to the governor of Kebbi State, the immediate family of the deceased, the entire people of Zuru and all Nigerians, over this great loss.

“It is a sad day for the nation, the people of Kebbi State, and for all Nigerians as our royal father is laid to rest. His legacies will always be remembered because he used his entire life in serving the nation and humanity. We will always remember him.

“May God grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” VP Shettima said, just as he also prayed for sustained unity in all parts of Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the late monarch, Sadiq Sani Sami, thanked President Tinubu for his show of support and respect for the traditional institution.

Sadiq noted that his late father was known for his kindness and generosity, saying, “Our father taught us humility and hard work. He also impacted his community and the nation.”

The remains of the late Emir were later interred in a garden within his private residence in Zuru, according to his wishes.

Officers and men of the Nigerian Army, who were on ground, paid their last respect to their former boss in line with military tradition.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral included the Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasiru Idris; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III; the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; former governor of Niger State, Sani Bello; Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Sununu; former Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Danbazau; National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, and traditional rulers, among others.