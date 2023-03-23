Regional examination body, West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has unveiled a platform that will allow access to quality data and proffer solutions in the educational sector.

In a ceremony held in Lagos at the WAEC Office, Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan said, the new product was done to take the edge off the manual access to data by stakeholders, improve the quality-of-service delivery and generate more revenue for the Council.

Areghan stated that the database platform was borne out of his experience in 2018 in the United States. He added that, for a fee just like the Digital Certificate launched last year, the data base designed by Sigma Technologies, would be a game changer for the educational sector and also a research tool.

“It was designed to provide stakeholders such as researchers, funding agencies, government institutions, schools administrators, and parents with a reliable platform that provides educational insights collected from multiple sources and delivered in simplified graphs, summaries, and dashboards which help them enhance their decision. The core benefit of the EDUSTAT by WAEC platform is access to a comprehensive Interactive Web Report,” he disclosed.

He added that, “as you all know, the new world is smarter and more instant. The access to statistical data analysis, its collation, interpretation and presentation cannot be different.

“Businesses and organisations alike need every edge and advantage they can get to improve service delivery, thanks to the rapidly changing markets, economic uncertainties, shifting political landscape, customer focus and even the global Pandemic, which has made the statistical analysis more sought-after by researchers for fact analysis and findings.

“The West African Examinations Council is committed to its mission of remaining Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation.

“In meeting the growing global demands for corporate organisations, sometimes it takes just one individual to come up with an innovative approach that gives the organisationa competitive edge. Still, more often than not, it requires the collaboration of various teams and the combination of many different data sources.”