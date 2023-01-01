Airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Saturday, targeting wanted terrorist kingpin, Gwoska Dankarami, killed 16 terrorists in Zamfara State.

Sources revealed that Gwoska Dankarami escaped death by the whiskers when the airstrikes of the Nigerian military targeted his hideout, along Kaura Namoda Road in Zurmi local government area of the State.

Though he escaped, several of his foot soldiers were eliminated by the NAF jets’ rockets.

According to military sources, the well-planned and coordinated air operations carried out in the early hours of Saturday, targeted Dankarami’s hideout with the intent of eliminating the terrorist kingpin, but he escaped with serious injuries.

A reliable and impeccable source privy to the modus operandi of the terrorist kingpin has confirmed overhearing the terrorist lamenting on the determination of the military to eliminate him and his family.

“He was also heard to have complained bitterly on the New Year’s Eve airstrikes, which lasted for several hours, killing over 16 of his cohorts and destroyed his newly built house as well as his enclave,” the source said.

According to the source, Dankarami also expressed profound concern over the dire situation he has found himself since it was becoming obvious that the military was hell-bent on eliminating him at all cost.

The source also stated that Dankarami has not been himself since the airstrikes by NAF aircraft at Mutunji Village in Dansadau Emirate Council of Zamfara State a fortnight ago, which eliminated over 100 terrorists, some of whom were his close associates.

When contacted, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes while noting that Dankarami and his likes remain persons of interest to the NAF and all security agencies in view of the havoc and destruction to lives and properties they leave on their trails.

According to the NAF spokesman, “The directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, that there is no hiding place for all terrorists and their supporters wherever they may be remains active even as we cross into the New Year.”