In commemoration of World Diabetes Day 2024, the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) FCT Abuja Zone has taken its annual outreach to Gwagwalada, Abuja, under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps.” This year’s event aimed to raise awareness about diabetes, empower individuals with knowledge, and promote proactive health management in the underserved satellite community.

Pharmacist Abubakar Danraka, a key organiser and zonal coordinator of the WAPCP Abuja zone, explained the significance of this year’s theme and the decision to host the outreach in Gwagwalada.

“Diabetes remains one of the most pressing non-communicable diseases, and raising awareness is critical to early detection and prevention,” he stated. “For the past five years, we’ve hosted this program in central parts of Abuja, but this year, we wanted to reach satellite towns like Gwagwalada to ensure that awareness and healthcare access extend beyond urban centres.”

Pharmacist Danraka emphasised that the outreach provided free screenings for blood sugar, blood pressure, and BMI-Body Mass Index and conducted counselling sessions to educate residents on the importance of lifestyle changes. “Managing diabetes involves more than medication; it requires understanding the disease, adherence to proper diets, and regular checkups. “Our goal is to empower the community to take control of their health,” he added.

Pharmacist Mohammed Garba, director of pharmaceutical services at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, highlighted the urgent need for public awareness. “Diabetes is a silent killer, and many people only realise they have it after complications arise,” he remarked. “Events like this help bridge the gap between healthcare services and the public, ensuring early detection and better outcomes.”

Pharmacist Hafsat Abdullahi, chairperson of the Local Organising Committee for World Diabetes Day 2024, revealed that the outreach targeted at least 500 residents. “So far, we’ve conducted screenings for over 300 individuals, with some requiring immediate medical attention,” she noted. “This demonstrates the critical role of such programs in identifying at-risk individuals and providing them with the necessary interventions.”

The event included comprehensive health screenings and extensive counselling sessions led by pharmacists. The Director of Pharmaceutical Services, FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr. Halima Abdullahi-Gero, explained the symptoms of diabetes and emphasised the importance of regular checkups. “Frequent thirst, excessive urination, unexplained weight loss, and blurred vision are warning signs,” she said. “But many people remain unaware until it’s too late. This outreach is about equipping them with the knowledge to take preventive action.”

Pharmacist Danraka emphasised the need for advocacy and policy recommendations to the government on providing subsidy for purchase of diabetic medications.

The enthusiastic turnout reflected the community’s eagerness to learn and improve their health. Many residents expressed gratitude for the free services and the opportunity to gain insights into managing their well-being.

WAPCP FCT Abuja Zone plans to extend future World Diabetes Day outreach programs to other underserved areas, including Nyanya and Kuje, reinforcing its commitment to breaking barriers, bridging gaps, and empowering communities through education and healthcare services.

This year’s outreach underscores the vital role of sustained efforts in combating diabetes and promoting public health across Africa.