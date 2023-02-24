On January 24, 2023, Mafab Communications Limited launched its Fifth Generation (5G) network services, which it said will bring about a new dawn of infinite possibilities that will open more opportunities for Nigerians to grow businesses and create jobs in the digital economy sector.

5G is aimed to improve connectivity with greater speed and it creates new, intelligent systems and Mafab Communications is one of the three firms (including MTN) that won the bid for the 5G 3.5GHz Spectrum licenses issued by the Nigerian government after a competitive auction sale last year to deploy 5G services in the country.

During the elaborate launch of the network services and unveiling of a new logo of the company in Abuja, in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, the Chairman of Mafab Communications, Dr. Musbahu Bahir, in his address, noted that “the launch of Mafab 5G network is the beginning of immense opportunities for the country and it represents Nigeria’s capabilities and infinite possibilities.”

He said “5G network will usher into this country a wide array of business opportunities, wherein various business outfits will expand their frontiers with operational ease and speed.”

He added that 5G will be of benefit “especially in the fields of education, medical sciences, engineering, security, financial services, SMEs, smart cities, transportation and entertainment, which will not benefit only urban areas but also meet our long-term goal of ensuring that even people in rural areas and villages also enjoy benefits of this amazing technology.”

He pointed out that 5G will improve the global competitiveness of Nigerians and enhance their innovation, which will also bring socio- economic benefit to the citizens. “With 5G infrastructure, Nigeria will surely be a head ahead of many other countries, especially in Africa. Indeed, with the 5G network, our future as a people and as a country is remarkably bright,” he noted.

As an indigenous company, Mafab sounded optimistic about its exploits in the sector. However, a new technology like Mafab requires new structures which may pose new challenges to the nation in terms of investment and reach. For instance, the 5 G technology at the moment can only be operational in major cities in the country and not all parts of the country. This would mean that greater parts of the country are shut out and may have to wait for some time before they could enjoy the services of the technology.

Industry experts believe that there are issues such as capital expenses(CAPEX) as well as security issues for 5G deployment which are very high and may discourage investment as only few firms can participate in the process.

In Nigeria also the question of poor fiber penetration throws up another challenge as the coverage of optic fiber cable in Nigeria is still a problem especially in major cities where 5G is to be deployed. An associated part of this problem is the Right of Way(RoW), which the federal government and some states and local governments it appears have not addressed adequately. There is also the issue of the scarcity of the 5G devices such as multiband support of upper and lower frequency and poor electricity supply.

However, experts are of the opinion that despite these challenges, Nigeria cannot afford to wait until everything is right before implementing the 5G as time may not be on its side.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, president of National Association of Telecommunications Subscriber (NATCOMS) Deolu Ogubanjo, noted that irrespective of the challenge of infrastructure, it is still better to have the 5G deployed in Nigeria as a delay might affect the country negatively.

He said, “Nigeria is a developing country and I must tell you that if we delay the deployment of 5G until everything is in place we may be behind other nations. So, let us deploy it and start mobilising whatever that is to make it perfect. China is even thinking of 6G so, if we don’t embrace it now we may never get it right.”

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON), Ajibola Olude, said the country must deploy 5G as the available infrastructure is good enough to power the technology.

He said, “As a country and as an industry, we are ready for 5G with the level of infrastructure that we have in place. MTN is already deploying 5G and people are already deploying it in Nigeria. Few weeks ago Mafab tested its own and it is working, so we have the infrastructure to back it.”

He added that 3.5Ghz, the spectrum earmarked for the technology, is what is needed for it all over the world, even as he admitted that the technology may not go round the country immediately

He said “Though it may not be able to go round for now the target is that it will be deployed in about 6 commercial cities in Nigeria. We are looking at Lagos state, we are looking at Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and a few other states. So, gradually we will move to other states.”

On the issues of RoW, Olude said it could easily be gotten by the operators as they are talking to the states concerns and hopefully the matter will be addressed.