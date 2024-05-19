In a split decision on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk fought his way to stage a stunning comeback to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion by beating Tyson Fury.

The Ukrainian put on a dominant display in the latter rounds, in-front of a packed out arena in Saudi Arabia, to clinch WBC title and unify his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Usyk had looked troubled mid-way through the fight after appearing to get rocked by a punch from Fury but made an impressive recovery to come back and win the bout.

The early rounds were tight and tense as the two heavyweights figured out each other before Fury began to find his rhythm and rocked the Ukrainian.

However, despite looking down and out, Usyk slowly began working his way back into the fight from the eighth round onwards and continued to be dominant.