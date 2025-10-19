Tens of thousands of people mourning the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday filed past his open coffin at a stadium in his home city of Kisumu – many crying out the phrase “we are orphans” in their grief.

“I have come here to mourn an icon of Africa,” one mourner, Dixon Ochieng told the BBC.

The public viewing of the revered 80-year-old, who died at an Indian hospital on Wednesday, has now concluded and his body has been flown to his farm for burial.

His widow Ida has appealed to those gathered there to grieve in a calm manner to avoid the chaos that led to the deaths of at least five mourners at other events and left dozens injured at the Kisumu stadium earlier.

Odinga has a devotional following in his political heartland in the west of the country – and before dawn people, old and young, began arriving in Kisumu, which lies on the shores of Lake Victoria.

It is also the region from where Barack Obama’s Kenyan family hails and overnight the former US president posted his condolences on X, calling Odinga a “true champion of democracy”.

“A child of independence, he endured decades of struggle and sacrifice for the broader cause of freedom and self-governance in Kenya,” he said.

Odinga was the country’s main opposition leader for many years, losing five presidential campaigns, most recently three years ago. He repeatedly said he was cheated of victory, citing the manipulation of votes.

Following the bloody and disputed 2007 election, he became prime minister in a unity government.

“Time and again, I personally saw him put the interests of his country ahead of his own ambitions. Like few other leaders anywhere, he was willing to choose the path of peaceful reconciliation without compromising his core values,” Obama said.

“Through his life, Raila Odinga set an example not just for Kenyans, but across Africa and around the world.”