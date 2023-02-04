The Taraba State Police Command says it is not aware of the alleged killing of wives and children of Emir Gasol Sani Kachala Dona.

The police public relations officer Usman Abdullahi while speaking with our correspondent said the command was unaware of the killing of the wives and children who were kidnapped two weeks ago by gunmen.

Abdullahi said rather, one of the children had escaped from the kidnappers with injuries and he is receiving treatment in a hospital somewhere in the state.

He said the commissioner of police had already sent an anti-kidnappers squad to get those behind the crime.