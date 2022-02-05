Yobe State deputy governor and chairman, Yobe State Education Appeal Fund Raising Committee, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, has said Boko Haram members killed over 167 students and three primary teachers in their difference attack in the state within the past 13 years.

Gubana who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the progress report of the committee in his office in Damaturu said 86 students and two other teachers were said to be critically injured following several raids by the insurgents in their futile attempt to eliminate western education in the state.

He added, “Let me tell you that the Boko Haram insurgency has claimed the lives of over 167 students and three teachers across the state following the attacks in different locations.”

He said the challenge was what prompted the administration to declare a state of emergency on education.

Gubana said the declaration was followed by convening the education summit and the constitution of the technical committee for the revitalisation of basic and secondary education.

He said the government aimed at increasing access and equity in basic and secondary education through the establishment of more schools, especially for the girl child and people living with disabilities.

He called on the general public to always report any suspicious person to security agencies in order to crush Boko Haram members in the state, the North East region and Nigeria at large.

