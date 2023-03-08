Flying Eagles of Nigeria head coach Ladan Bosso says his team lost stupidly to Gambia in the semi-finals of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Gambia secured a famous 1-0 victory over the Flying Eagles in Cairo to qualify for their maiden final.

Adama Bojang scored after eight minutes to send Abdoulie Bojang’s charges’ through.

Substitute Ahmed Abdullahi had the chance to equalise for the Flying Eagles from the penalty spot but saw his effort hit the post.

“We lost stupidly, we were naive from the start,” a disappointed Bosso was quoted on CAF website.

“We failed to take our chances and we also missed the penalty in the 86th minute.

“I am very frustrated because we had the team to go all the way. Football is cruel.

“We didn’t measure up. I congratulate The Gambia for winning,” he added.

Gambia will take on Senegal in the final billed for Saturday while the Flying Eagles and Tunisia will battle in the third-placed match.

Meanwhile, each player of the Flying Eagles will receive $5,000 for qualifying Nigeria to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, SCORENigeria has revealed.

All the 21 players registered for this year’s U20 AFCON will benefit from the largesse.

The Flying Eagles booked their passage to the U20 World Cup when they edged past Uganda 1-0 in the quarterfinal of the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

On Monday night, the Junior Eagles failed in their quest to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title when they lost 1-0 to Gambia in the semifinal of the U20 AFCON.

The Flying Eagles along with Gambia, Senegal and Tunisia will represent Africa at U20 World Cup in Indonesia with the for tournament scheduled for May will be staged on March 31.