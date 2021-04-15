BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA and NJOKU KELECHI FAVOUR, Abuja

The federal government said it made unprecedented reforms in the broadcasting industry because it understands that there is a nexus between the reforms and the success of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during the Ministerial Taskforce Engagement with Stakeholders in Lagos, said the DSO project would stimulate local content and empower platform owners as well as create jobs for teeming populations, especially the very creative youth population.

Alhaji Mohammed restated that DSO is capable of generating one million jobs in three years.

On the reforms, he said the amendments were necessitated by the need to boost the local content in Nigeria, curb anti-competitive and monopolistic tendencies and boost advertising revenues.

He said, ”We have amended the Code to curb monopoly and exclusivity of programme content in order to create room for the local industry to grow.

”For example, the pay-tv sector of the Broadcast Industry had been controlled by foreign interests, while indigenous efforts to compete have been frustrated or weakened by the established control of the big monopolies. It will interest you to know that to date, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has licensed over 30 Nigerian pay-tv companies, but only one is currently struggling to breakthrough. This is not acceptable.

”The monopolies exclude many Nigerians from enjoying or having access to premium content, especially in the area of sports and movies. With the amendment to the Code, anyone owning any sports rights must make such available to other parties in Nigeria, who may be interested in acquiring these rights. This obviously extends the opportunity for TV sports content to indigenous players.

”We have amended the Code to stimulate growth in the advertising industry, introducing regulations mandating media agencies and advertisers to offset all outstanding invoices within 60 days related to advert placement and the barring of carriage of adverts of defaulters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

”This will significantly address the diversion of advert revenue to the wrong hands; address the lack of accountability in the advertising industry, and ensure significant empowerment in terms of funding for content producers and channel owners in the Nigerian media industry.

”Also, under the new amendment, for a programme to qualify as local content, it must be authored, directed and produced by a Nigerian. In addition, at least 75 per cent of the leading actors and major supporting cast must be Nigerians, a minimum of 75 per cent of its programme expenses and 75 per cent of post-production expenses paid for services provided by Nigerians or Nigerian companies. This initiative will considerably develop the skills, expertise and industry of the local content market.”

He said there is also an amendment regarding the production of advertising for local goods and services to stimulate growth and investment in the advertising sector.

”And finally, for audience measurement, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has published a Request For Proposal (RFP) from audience measurement and insight providers who wish to deliver audience measurement services on Nigerian media platforms.

“The benefits of audience media research for the media houses are that they have better control of their scheduling and inventory, in order to increase their audience engagement and level of advertising,” he added.