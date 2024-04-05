President Bola Tinubu has called on ECOWAS member states to come together, strengthen ties, and reject forces bent on causing division within the community.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament on Thursday in Abuja, President Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said regional solidarity is imperative to strengthen the bloc’s resilience and effectiveness at this critical juncture.

He emphasised that member states cannot afford to remain passive spectators while the community faces the threat of disintegration.

“We stand united against such forces and are committed to ensuring that our unity remains unshaken. We must ensure that cooperation amongst us is strengthened, with a view to building a sense of common destiny and purpose. No one can do this for us. We must come together.

“To this extent, reinforcing the legitimacy of the decisions taken by the Authority of Heads of State is key in sending a message that ECOWAS is one indivisible body. It is also very important that the executives, on the other hand, show similar confidence in the Parliament, which would indeed deepen democracy in our region,” the president said.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the aspirations of the community and, by extension, the fundamental objectives upon which the ECOWAS Parliament was established.

Affirming the important role of the ECOWAS Parliament in the bloc’s journey towards a future of peace and prosperity for all, he said success cannot be achieved without the loyal contribution and hard work of the community’s legislative agency.

“Furthermore, to realize the ECOWAS ‘Vision 2050’, we require greater involvement of the people in the decision-making processes of the community. That can only be achieved through their duly-elected representatives who, being members of their national parliaments, are seconded to the Community Parliament. We are here, collectively, to serve all the good and great people of West Africa.”

President Tinubu also stated that Nigeria, as the host of the community’s institution, will continue to support the Parliament to achieve its objectives.

“I am aware of the plan to have all ECOWAS institutions in one complex and of the good progress that has been made. Nigeria is also working to meet its responsibilities in constructing the ECOWAS Parliament’s Headquarters in Abuja within the same complex.

“I would like to emphasize that, as you conduct the business of the 6th Legislature, it is my hope that your discussions will provide you the opportunity to address the prime concerns of the region and come up with resolutions that will lead to the attainment of peace and the advancement of all,” he added.