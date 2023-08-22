Tuesday, August 22, 2023
We Won’t Tell Lies To Defend Govt – Information Minister

by Leadership News..
7 seconds ago
in News
Information
New minister of information and national orientation, Muhammad Idris, has said the ministry will uphold honesty instead of resorting to falsehoods in defense of the government.

Upon assuming office following his inauguration in Abuja yesterday, the minister affirmed a commitment to transparency and truthfulness in disseminating information.

He said the government is prepared to take responsibility for any errors or mistakes, and will endeavor to make necessary corrections.

Idris said national orientation would be a core aspect of the government, hence “in a matter of days we would roll out our plans to Nigerians.”

He called on Nigerians to shun fake news and always clarify issues before taking it out to the public, noting that the ministry would be accountable and open to Nigerians.

On her part, minister of arts, culture and creative economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, said the ministry would export Nigeria to the world and would also make money for Nigeria.

She said the ministry would also do all it has to do to change the negative narrative which the country has across the world.

Musawa said it was also important to restore the unity of the country in line with the dreams of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

