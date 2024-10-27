Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has been awarded the Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The CIBN Fellowship, which is the highest cadre of membership the Institute grants, is a hallmark of professional integrity, excellence and achievement.

The award is a symbol of lifetime achievement and success, conferred on deserving individuals who have made a positive mark.

Accepting the honour, Oseni expressed gratitude to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria for acknowledging his impact, industry footprints and achievements with the award of the CIBN Fellowship Investiture.

“I am honoured by this recognition and I don’t take for granted the journey that has brought me this far. As an individual, my drive for excellence in every action, result and achievement has fuelled me to consistently exceed expectations and this passion for excellence continues to fuel my journey as a CEO of a Bank that is dearer to me than anyone can imagine. Long before becoming the CEO, I took passionate interest in the Wema Bank vision and poured myself into a personal mission of exceeding expectations, challenging limitations and aiming for the extraordinary; and with a force of Knights aligned with this vision, we have gone on to exceed goal after goal. We are just getting started and there is no stopping us.

“The banking and financial services industry is a dynamic terrain and to keep the industry thriving, it is important that we all in our various roles and capacities, strive to maintain excellence and consistently raise the bar, innovating intentionally and strategically to expand our frontiers beyond the limits of banking into driving impact for the people we serve across various verticals. This is how we can collectively build the Nigerian financial services industry into a global force and this is how we can contribute significantly to accelerating economic growth in Nigeria. I receive this honour with gratitude for the acknowledgement and I take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way to bringing every vision to life, every dream to realization and every goal to fulfilment,” Oseni stated.

Head of Corporate Communication and Brand Management of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mrs. Folake Akintayo, attributed the CIBN Fellowship Award as an avenue to recognise the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry and the economy at large. Recall that Moruf Oseni was also awarded ‘Top CEO of the Year’ at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards 2023 and The Sun Banker of the Year 2023, among others.