The managing director/chief executive officer of Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni has stressed the need for inclusion and equity for women in the workplace.

He stated this at the Wema Bank International Women’s Day programme, tagged: ‘Empowerment through finance’ held at the weekend in Lagos.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure a good representation of both genders at work place, saying, Wema Bank would continue to be deliberate in supporting and promoting women.

According to him, the bank earmarked N8.9 billion as uncollateralised loans and also supported Nigerian businesses run by women.

“Lets talk about their (women) offerings here and why it is important to commit to these. The first thing we need to talk about is why support women? It is extremely important. I have never seen a plane that will fly on one wing.

“It is important to ensure that there is inclusion and equality in the workplace for women. We are very deliberate in Wema Bank, as we make sure we recruit a good number of women.

“We make sure women are guided through their career. We also ensure we create an enabling environment for them and they are not disadvantaged against the men. But we want to show that we are not just talking about it, we want to put our words to action,” he pointed out.

He added that, “quite a number of businesses we finance are for women. But it is not just giving them financing, we are making sure that those businesses are successful and they are able to have societal impact.”

Oseni added that, it was important to ensure more women are in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), saying they should be represented in the digital space.

On her part, chairman of Wema Bank, Oluwayemisi Olorunshola stated that the Bank’s female focused proposition, SARA has transformed many lives, providing physical, financial, intellectual and other relevant resources for their personal and professional success.

“Wema Bank recognises the indispensable role of women in shaping a prosperous society. Celebrating women aligns with the bank’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive and achieve their fullest potential,” he stressed.