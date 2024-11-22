Governors have pledged their unwavering commitment to advancing constitutional reforms that reflect the aspirations of the people.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), presided over by the Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Sani highlighted the governors’ resolve to actively engage in the ongoing constitutional review process.

The meeting featured a briefing from the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who chairs the Constitution Review Committee.

Kalu proposed a “one-stop shop” framework to synchronise state-level priorities with the review process.

The governors welcomed the idea, emphasising collaboration as a vital tool in achieving meaningful reforms.

Sani said, “the Forum hosted the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who briefed governors on the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

“The Deputy Speaker emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Forum and the Committee, proposing the establishment of a ‘one-stop shop’ framework to align state-level priorities with the constitutional review process.

“Governors pledged their support for the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to actively engage in shaping amendments that strengthen Nigeria’s constitution.”

In addition to constitutional amendments, the governors addressed critical issues in Nigeria’s education system, including learning poverty and the high number of out-of-school children.

They vowed to collaborate with the Federal Government and development partners to improve education outcomes nationwide.

“The Forum engaged with the Honourable Minister of Education on strategies to reposition Nigeria’s education system for improved outcomes.

“The Minister provided an overview of the challenges, including out-of-school children and high rates of learning poverty, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions.

“Key proposals discussed include strengthening collaboration between federal and state governments, improving the quality of girl-child education, integrating vocational training, and leveraging data and technology to enhance education management systems.

“Governors reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with the Federal Government and development partners to address these challenges and align efforts towards achieving SDG4,” Sani added.