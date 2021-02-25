The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs have yestyerday expressed their individual and collective readiness to bring the scourge of insecurity to an end in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated January 27, 2021, forwarded the nominations of the service chiefs to the Senate for confirmation.

When the nominees appeared before a joint Senate Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force chaired by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for their screening yesterday in company of the minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), they all pledged their best to ensure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past.

The new CDS, Irabor, said the mandate of President Buhari was very clear to him and his colleagues; hence they would deliver on the core mandate.

For his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, assured the panel that if confirmed for the position, he would provide the right leadership for the Nigerian Army and reposition it.

Also, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo, said his vision was to leverage on all factors to re-energise the Nigerian Navy in fulfillment of national security objectives.

For his part, the Chief of Naval, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, recalled how the country spent the taxpayers money to train him right from 1984 to date, promising not to let the country down in his new capacity.

The Senate screening panel excused journalists and continued the exercise behind closed-doors, saying the closed door session was necessary in order not to jeopardise national security.