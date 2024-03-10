Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has spoken about his relationship with colleague, Burna Boy.

Speaking in his latest interview, Wizkid, explained that they initially met while working on Burna Boy’s album “African Giant.”

Sharing a humorous incident from their collaboration studio, he said things took an unexpected turn after his inebriation despite the initial hiccup.

Wizkid further referred to Burna Boy as his family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.

In the video, Wizkid said; “Burna Boy and I are like family, when you have two great people in the room, you are bound to make amazing music.”

In 2022, Wizkid declared love for Davido and Burna Boy, months after they hugged out the decade-old beef at a nightclub in Lagos

Wizkid and Davido’s strained relationship can be traced back to their startup days as rising artists in 2011.

Although they have never revealed the cause of their beef, their fans, the “30BG” and the “WizkidFC” have always been at loggerheads.

Wizkid said; “Everytime I link with my brother, he tells me the real shit about unity and Afrobeats.

“I wanna tell you tonight, Starboy I gat love for Burna Boy, I gat love for Davido, I gat love for every fucking body.

“And I wanna thank you the fans for supporting us, for bringing us here. Because we won’t be here without you guys” he added.