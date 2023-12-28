Abia State commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr Ikechukwu Monday, has said the administration is partnering with the federal government to boost power supply in the state.

Monday said this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting which was presided over by the governor, Dr Alex Otti in Umuahia, the state capital.

He explained that the administration engaged in the move because it believes it cannot drive industrialisation without power supply, “hence the commitment to improving power supply”.

He said: “Already there is a 132 KVA line power project that is supposed to run from Umuahia to Mbalano and from Mbalano to Okigwe awarded in 2001 which was later abandoned.

According to the commissioner, “So, this project when executed, would help to improve power supply within that axis.”

He added that another 120 KVA project that runs from Ohafia and Arochukwu would be commenced as soon as possible to further drive the objective.

Contributing, his counterpart of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu said the administration has installed over 1,700 solar-powered streetlights in Aba and Umuahia.

Kanu added: “This is in line with the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and a step up to the full renewable energy policy of the Otti administration.”