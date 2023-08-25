We’re Working To End Fuel Importation, Stop Gas Flaring — Federal Gov’t

The federal government has said it is working assiduously to ensure that all the country’s refineries are fixed in order to end importation of fuel as well as stop flaring of gas in the country in next few years.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking to journalists at Eleme, shortly after inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Lokpobiri reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery will come on stream before the end of 2023 and will be producing between 54,000 barrels and 60,000 barrels per day.

He said: “The essence of today’s inspection is to come and see the extent of done in the Port Harcourt Refinery. It is the beginning of our efforts to go round all the refineries in this country.

“From Port Harcourt we will go to Warri, we will go to Kaduna. We will also go to Dangote Refinery where we also have stake. Our own objective is to ensure that in the next few years, Nigeria stops fuel importation. That is why we are here to see the extent of work done.

“From what we are seeing here, Port Harcourt Refinery will come on board by the end of the year. Warri will start by the first quarter of next year and then, Kaduna will come on stream towards the end of next year.

“If we add that together with Dangote Refinery, we will be able to stop fuel importation that take substantial part of our funds. Nigerians will now have the benefit of full deregulation. The idea is to ensure that we complete these refineries on time. That is why we are here.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery, when it comes on stream, will be producing 54,000 to 60,000 barrels per day. Warri, which will start around February next year will produce about 70,000 barrels per day. We believe that Kaduna will come on before the end of next year.

“Then, the whole of this Port Harcourt Refinery will be fully rehabilitated by the end of next year. We believe that Nigerians should expect better supply of fuel, better economy. We believe that this project will be completed on schedule.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Gas Resources, Hon. Kperikpe Ekpo, assured Nigerians that there will be increase in gas generation, which in turn will lead to uninterrupted power supply in the country.

Ekpo said: “From what we have seen today, gas flaring will stop and gas generation will increase so that we can have uninterrupted power supply in the country. So, I am comfortable with what I have seen, t