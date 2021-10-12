As the war against illicit drugs and trafficking rages on, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the agency is backed by law to go after the properties of convicted drug barons.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the Act establishing the NDLEA in 1989 empowered the agency to not only seize drugs but also confiscate through the court, all properties linked to the convicted drug barons.

Recall that the establishment of the NDLEA was done by the promulgation of Decree Number 48 of 1989, now Act of Parliament and it was aimed at exterminating illicit drug trafficking and consumption in the Nigerian society.

It is a well-known fact that any involvement in drugs, especially their importation, exportation, sale, transfer, purchase, cultivation, manufacture, extraction and possession is universally unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has vowed to go after the assets of drug barons and traffickers in any part of the country.

Marwa, who was speaking to international community, also assured them of Nigeria’s determination to tackle drug challenges in his presentation at the ongoing third committee session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to him, “Nigeria will remain undaunted in adopting dynamic strategies to counter new approaches adopted by organized criminals, in order to make drug trafficking unattractive while ensuring forfeiture of the criminally derived assets, a tested and powerful deterrent to the proliferation of drug crimes and criminalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian government has exhibited political will by demonstrating high commitment to the protection of public health and safety with the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, a call for civil action for all Nigerians to buy in and take full ownership of the fight against the menace of illicit drugs.

“More so, Nigeria’s Drug Control efforts have received a tremendous thrust with unprecedented stakeholders’ involvement; we have engaged civil society groups, non- governmental organizations, academia and governments at all levels, public enlightenment is also being strengthened with remarkable media visibility, even as the youths are regularly sensitized on social media platforms on the ugly consequences of illicit drugs and related criminalities.

“Our consistent targeting of Drug Trafficking Organizations has resulted in the arrest of 8, 634 suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of over 100 billion Naira in cash and drugs within the first eight months of this year. Perpetrators will go through the Criminal Justice system, with their fundamental human rights, being strictly upheld.”