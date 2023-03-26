The players are lined up again. While others are still nursing their defeats, lawmakers who won and will be part of the 10th assembly are already campaigning to be presiding and principal officers.

Those who are coming to the national assembly for the first time are now the bride to be won by those who are seeking to be principal officers.

Ranking senators are now at war over religious consideration and zoning in the selection of the Senate President.

But some senators are saying that religion neither region will be considered in the selection of the Senate President.

For now, those who are vying for the office of the Senate President in the 10th assembly are: Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North); Sen Sani Musa (Nigeria East); Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abi North); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North West); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara West).

The lawmakers are calling on their colleagues and political parties not to consider religion in the selection of the Senate Senate President.

Some Nigerians are saying that in the current democratic dispensation Nigeria has had periods where both the speaker and senate presidents or their deputies were of the same faith and everything went on smoothly.

For instance, they said that Hon Patricia Etteh was Speaker when Senator David Mark was Senate President and Ekweremadu was Deputy Senate President.

In the current dispensation, both the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, are also of the same faith.

Pundits say in all the democratic governments in Nigeria since independence in 1960, the Senate presidents have all been Christians until 2015 when Dr Bukola Saraki took the Gavel.

According to the pundits, of the 14 senate presidents Nigeria has had so far, only two, Saraki and Dr Ahmad Lawan, are Muslims, which according to them, establishes the fact that religion has never mattered in parliament.

“This is reinforced by the fact that even in opening prayers of both chambers of the National Assembly, adherents of the two major religions have adopted a common prayer irrespective of faith.

“This has helped to unite the legislators to pursue common goals for the greater good of the country.

“As the 10th Assembly prepares to select its leadership, it is important to stress that the religion of the leaders should not matter.

“What should be of utmost importance is experience, ranking and ability to guide the legislature in a way that will be beneficial to the country.

“Luckily there are ranking parliamentarians among those that were elected into the legislature who by their track records will do well in cementing the National Assembly.

“Such years of experience, deep knowledge of the legislature and sagacity cannot be thrown away on the altar of differences in faith as the legislature strives to have the best in the next dispensation to ensure that all arms of government are working for the common good of the country.

“This can only be achieved if the legislature is allowed to live according to the precepts it set to forge a common front and move the country forward,” an analyst, Maxwell Benefari.

But ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC), Ekiti Central has warned his colleagues to jettison religious and ethnic sentiments while electing the Presiding officers for the Senate.

Bamidele who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters said that as the inauguration of the members of the National Assembly draws close, the criteria for the emergence of the principal officers should be based on competence and experience rather than on religious or regional sentiments.

Proponents of a competent Senate President for the 10th Assembly have marrow down to Sen Sani Musa.