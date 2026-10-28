Why Amaechi Is Not Qualified To Become Vice President -Wike

Wike has said former minister of Transportation and vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi should not to be elected into any position the country over alleged mismanagement of state funds.

Wike disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the unveiling and presentation of flags to preferred candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt.

Dignitaries that attended the event included Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and chairman of the National Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRIC), Senator Magnus Abe.

Others were the national vivd chairman, South-South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his PDP counterpart, Hon. Aaron Chukwuemeka and former Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

However, the APC chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha was conspicuously absent from the unveiling ceremony, which had in attendance thousands of supporters and members of the six political parties that make up the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike alleged that 308 million dollars realised from the sale of Afam Power Station in December 2014 could not be accounted for.

The minister stated that he set up a Judiciary Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice George Omereji, which indicted Amaechi, pointing out that Amaechi challenged the report up to the Supreme Court and lost.

Wike questioned thx whereabouts of the 308 million dollars, 49 million dollars from the Justice Karibi-Whyte Hospital, 68 billion naira for the monorail project and 10 million dollars for the fumigation project.

He alleged that such records disqualify the former Rivers State governor from aspiring to be vice president.

The minister told the people of the state not to trust their political destiny on political gamblers.

“You remember Afam Power Plant, former governor sold it in December 2014 at the cost of 308 million US dollars. Convert it to Naira, it is not less than N219 billion. The money was paid into a Zenith Bank account. I tell you, in May 2019, six months after, what he left was 380,000 dollars.”