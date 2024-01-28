The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged South Easterners to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the upcoming bye-election.

During a meeting of Ebonyi South APC stakeholders at his residence in Abakaliki on January 26, 2024, in preparation for the Senatorial bye-election, Umahi called on the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District to work collectively to deliver the election for APC candidate, Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani, in the Ebonyi South Senatorial bye-election scheduled for February 3, 2024.

“The President has given the South East a voice and has fully integrated the South East. It’s time to reciprocate by making our party number one. What can the Senator do for us compared to what Mr. President has done for us? So, it’s not just about the election of the Senator. It’s about returning gratitude to Mr. President, the Governor, and the party,” Umahi said.

In a statement by his special adviser media, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, Umahi expressed satisfaction with the candidacy of Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani and urged stakeholders to redouble their efforts to ensure that overwhelming votes are delivered to the APC.

He noted the numerous opportunities and dividends of democracy that Ebonyi State and the South East will benefit from due to the commendable development master plan of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration.

Umahi commended Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for uniting the Party and implementing life-changing programs. He called for unwavering support for the APC administration at all levels.

At the event, the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, thanked Umahi for his contributions to the Party and for making the State proud. Emegha assured the Minister of the Party’s victory in the February 3, 2024 bye-election.

Recall that Umahi was elected by the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District on February 25, 2023, to represent the district in the 10th Senate, where he was elected as Deputy Leader. He resigned from the Senate in August 2023 following his appointment as the Minister of Works on August 21, 2023.

“The search for Senator Engr. Nweze David Umahi’s replacement in the Senate was painstaking due to the significant impact he had. The people chose Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani, a University Don, for his moral and intellectual track records,” Umahi added.