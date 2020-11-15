Hon Haruna Isa Dederi is representing Karaye / Rogo constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with ERNEST NZOR, he explains why APC is facing challenges and also spoke on other issues.

After one year in office as a first time member of the National Assembly, can you describe your experience so far?

Well, it has been mixed because, it has been fine and also challenging especially as we came at a very terrible period when the COVID-19 Pandemic broke out. It has not been easy managing the official activities of the legislature, and the personal commitment. But, so far so good I have come to meet a lot of people from whom I have gained so much and I have been able to make a little impact within this period, for me it is a welcome development I thank God for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

You are previously from the Judicial Arm of Government, can you compare law making activities from the legal perspective?

Although I am from a legal background, the activities of the two Arms of Government are co-related and more especially the affairs of the Judiciary are so much similar to those of the Legislature. Because the Legislature is about law making, the Judiciary is about the admiration of the laws that are implemented by the Judiciary. So Judiciary and Legislature are interwoven, they have same duties and responsibilities so it is not new or different comparing the two. As a lawyer, I am involved by going to court and doing things which are related to law, while in the Legislature we are concerned about law making. I have not seen anything that is absolutely challenging in terms of this position as regards to the activities of both Arms of Government.

What are your Legislative interests for your constituents?

Yes, there are so much, for example I have been able to sponsor bills which have to do with the up liftment of lives of my constituents. For example, I have sponsored a bill concerning the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture Peccary, because of the teaming population of the area and lack of higher institution around my constituency. Bringing the Federal College of Agriculture to my area, will indeed enhance the educational status of the people in that area. And a proposed bill of the establishment of Rogo Federal Medical Centre, that is also something that will further uplift the living standard of my people, providing a good primary healthcare for them is a welcome development.

So, many Issues like motions relating to irrigation scheme, because our area has a lot of water resources, irrigation schemes around Challango that is situated in my area. I have been able to do a lot considering time frame, in terms of getting legislative inputs, regarding what is going to uplift the living standard of my constituent.

Have you been able to do employment scheme for your constituents?

That was the first thing I did when I just came to the National Assembly after the first quarter, I was to organise an empowerment scheme where I empowered over 200 people in my constituency in conjunction with SMEDAN. It has also been my practice in a monthly basis, to see that I empower my people to the best of my ability, and I must say that it has been so helpful.

Your party, the APC, has been faced by criticisms from Nigerians regarding security crisis, hunger and sufferings in general of the ordinary citizen. What is your take?

Well, I think it will be quite unfair for people to say they are suffering more now, than before, because we are all living witnesses to what happened in the past, especially with the Boko Haram attacks when life was almost unbearable all over Northern Nigeria. Today, it has been reduced drastically and it is also going to be fair to say that the conditions are still harsh. It is not because of the APC government, it is because of the changing situation world over, and the prevailing unfortunate circumstances that we have found ourselves.

The level of poverty world over is rising, and the political instability in several countries with attendance consequences to the neighboring countries. An example is the Libyan crisis. It has a direct consequence in the state of insecurity in Nigeria. We also have issues relating to banditry and kidnapping. I acknowledge all these, but as I have said earlier the harsh conditions we are facing today is as a result of the unfortunate circumstances we have found ourselves, which is not limited to Nigeria alone.

The APC government have been able to do a lot eg, social programmes of this administration has been unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. You are all living witnesses to this, although people are suffering and the government, to a large extent have performed creditably well and have been able to reduce a lot of unpalatable things that used to happen in the past.

APC as a party, is bound to face challenges going by the size of the party and the number of people in it, the enormity of interest, so you must have problems. But they are not insurmountable, as all this will soon be resolved. You are aware of the move made by the party leadership, in setting up reconciliation committees nationwide and they have been working. Alot of positive results have been recorded. So my party APC has done well, the government under President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. And we hope they will do more. On the part of Mr President, he has been able to hold the country together, this is a country that was at the verge of collapse before he came into power. The good hands he has, and has been working with are also doing great.

The Judiciary has complained of inadequate funding and low implementation of 2020 Annual budget, as well as the 2021 budget of the Judiciary. According to them, it is not enough, what is your take on this?

No, I don’t think so, everybody is aware of what has happened especially at the beginning of this year. How the unfortunate sickness of coronavirus came in and destroyed the peace of the world. This made the government activities to suffer setbacks. The 2020 annual budget was unprecedentedly passed last December to take effect from January 2020, but was disrupted by this pandemic and things could not move on as planned. It is just in the last quarter of this year that we started having free activities and efficient services. So, I don’t think anybody should be blamed for the failure of 2020 budget implementation. It is as a result of COVID-19 Pandemic and nobody will say that the budget was not accommodative of its ministries and agencies, it is just that there was no time to effect all these implementations.

Thank God another budget circle is now around, and we are working round the clock about this 2021 budget. We do hope that we will end it soon. By December, this budget will be passed by the grace of God and Nigerians will begin to see the good works of President Buhari.

Despite the scarcity of funds in the country, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been trying to take Kano, your state, to the next level, what has been the magic?

My governor is a very focused leader, very intelligent personality, and experienced administrator. The governor has been able to use all his knowledge, his effort, in administering the state in the best way possible. That is why we are a crisis free state, that is why he has been able to manage the economy of the state very well, that is why he was able to pay salaries as at when due, that is why he has been able to discharge other responsibilities eg, payment of scholarship schemes, supply of medicines to various hospitals across the state, building of hospitals, infrastructures everywhere in Kano State, if you go to Kano State and see the performance Ganduje, even if you do not like him you must thank him for what he has done. I think our governor is exceptional and he Is a kind of leader that every society needs to have.

What are the things you have for the Judiciary, seeing as you are presently taking charge of their affairs in the National Assembly?

Well, there is a lot of reforms that is ongoing in the Judiciary. As I speak, we are just coming out of a meeting with the Magistrate Association of Nigeria, and issues relating to the reforms we are talking about. If you watch at the committee level, the chairman of the committee has been forthcoming in bringing out bills relating to the reforms, relating to the preservation of the sanctity of the courts, relating to the welfare of the Judicial officers and so on. Happy enough this is an era of constitutional review, as a committee, we are making a lot of input to bring about new reforms in the judicial setup.

What is your message to your constituents?

I thank them all for the support they are giving to me, and urge them to continue to pray for me, pray for Kano State and Nigeria in general. I still use this opportunity to reassure them of my commitment in representing them well at the National Assembly and bringing back home, the dividends of democracy that is due to them.