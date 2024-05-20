An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain from Kogi State, Atiku Abubakar Isah has said the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje possesses the requisite leadership qualities and demeanor to continue to stir the affairs of the party.

Isah, a former Kogi state secretary of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), stated this in a chat with journalists over the weekend.

“History has shown us that sentiment never breeds the best leaders. As a party man from the north central axis of our country, my interest is a flourishing APC with a leadership that has the capacity to drive our party to greatness. Umar Ganduje possesses the credentials to do that – Isah noted.

Speaking further, he insisted that Ganduje’s unalloyed loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and his unmatched ability to entrench peace and unity within the party, stands him out as the best for the job.

“You will agree with me that the APC needs a national chairman that is on board with Mr. President so that the progressive ideals of the party can be incorporated into viable policies for the betterment of Nigeria. The support the national chairman enjoys from Mr. President and the 23 state governors of the party is a testament to his acceptability and outstanding leadership.

“Ganduje is a team player and no party survives under a dictator chairman but every party with a leader that carried everyone along like Ganduje is bound to flourish.

Atiku, while dismissing the claims that the North Central axis are building a consensus to present a candidate for the national chairmanship position, noted that any attempt to do that will jeopardise the harmony in the APC as the North Central does not have what it takes to produce a national chairman at the moment.

He averred that the division across the party in the zone makes it an invitation to intractable crisis for the party to attempt to ditch Ganduje.

He further warned detractors to stay away from the affairs of the APC and that the North Central zone will not tolerate any disgruntled politicians using their name to cause disharmony and dissatisfaction within the party.

He also assured that the North Central zone is solid behind Ganduje and will continue to support the national chairman to succeed in his quest to repositioning the party for the greater good of our dear country.

Recall that the national chairman of the APC was recently reported to have been suspended by his Ganduje ward in Kano state. Though the suspension has been suspended by the High Courts, the silence of Mr. President, progressive governors and key stakeholders of the party on the development has continued to mount pressure on the national chairman.