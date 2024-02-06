Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration is determined to deliver infrastructure projects for the overall socio-economic growth and development of the people in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

The governor said this while flagging off the construction of a 7km rural road in Misau yesterday.

He said as a responsive leader, he is poised more than ever to empower Bauchi communities with basic amenities without preference to any part.

The governor said he traversed all agrarian communities of the state, hence, he is well informed of the development needs and yearnings of the people of the state.

Governor Mohammed insisted that projects are not meant for political patronage but honest desire to entrench socio-economic development.

He said the 7km road cost over N5bn and will be completed within 18 months, warning the contractor to ensure quality while striving to meet the completion deadline.

Earlier, the governor commissioned the construction of another 22km rural road in Darasi local government.