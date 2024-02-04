Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, Stanley Nwabali, has disclosed why he shouted at teammate Alex Iwobi during their quarterfinal clash with Angola on Friday.

Nigeria beat Palancas Negras 1-0 to advance to the semifinals of the competition, thanks to Ademola Lookman’s first-half strike.

The camera captured a moment in the 59th minute when Nwabali was shouting at Fulham midfielder Iwobi.

That was seconds after the Angolans came very close to equalising through substitute Zini.

The former Arsenal star was guilty of some sloppy play in the midfield, which led to the Angola counter-attack.

Nwabali told reporters in the mixed zone: “It’s a team game, so everyone needs to switch on; it doesn’t matter, so maybe it was our strategy at that moment. I don’t feel like anything happened, so it’s okay.

“You can see we’ve kept four clean sheets and conceded one goal; the guys are good. Our understanding is getting better as the game goes on. We keep understanding each other.”